AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE
SCOTT MORRISON LISMORE VISIT
A national emergency has been declared in NSW following the PM's meeting with the governor-general. Image by Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

National emergency declared in NSW

Dominic Giannini and Emily Woods
March 12, 2022

A national emergency has been declared in NSW following severe flooding, triggering additional resources for the state.

The governor-general issued the declaration after a meeting with the prime minister in Canberra on Friday night. 

The gazette notice for the declaration, which came into effect at 10.25pm, said it would last for three months and only covered NSW. 

It will allow the federal government to access stockpiled resources and remove red tape in terms of business and welfare support.

The declaration comes as assistance is extended to a further 12 local government areas in NSW following severe flooding and storms throughout March. 

The support will be provided through the jointly funded Commonwealth-State Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements as some regions remain in the emergency stage despite waters receding in other parts of the state. 

NSW Emergency Services and Flood Recovery Minister Steph Cooke said the support would extend to thousands of households, small businesses, primary producers, non-for-profits and local councils.

“The immense scale of the flooding is unprecedented and we are working closely with the Commonwealth to put equally unprecedented resources into the significant clean-up and long-term recovery effort,” Ms Cooke said.

The LGAs include Cessnock; Cumberland; Dungog Shire; Goulburn-Mulwaree; Lithgow; Maitland; The mid-western region in the Central Tablelands; Muswellbrook Shire; Queanbeyan-Palerang; Singleton Shire; Snowy-Monaro; and the Upper Hunter Shire.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP News

  • Hundreds of stories a week
  • Trusted, accurate and impartial
  • 85 years of experience

AAP's Newswire is the core of the AAP service. AAP provides a sample of the content produced every day by its team of dedicated journalists and editors on this site. As well as these articles, AAP produces hundreds more every week which are provided to media outlets around the country and around the globe.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.