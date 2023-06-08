AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
An array of guns on a table.
Australia's police ministers are meeting to discuss models for a national firearms register. Image by Caroline Schelle/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

National gun register ‘critical’ for public safety

Tess Ikonomou June 9, 2023

Models for a national firearms register to help police tackle gun violence will be discussed by Australia’s police ministers.

Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus will chair the meeting on Friday, where options for a register will be put forward by state and territory ministers.

The decision follows the murders of Queensland police officers Constable Matthew Arnold and Constable Rachel McCrow, who were killed on a regional property by a trio of conspiracy theorists in December last year.

Mr Dreyfus said the governments had undertaken “extensive efforts” to progress the “critical public safety initiative”.

“A national firearms register would provide police across all Australian jurisdictions with timely and accurate information to assess firearms risks and protect the community from harm,” he said.

“I look forward to continuing to work constructively with my colleagues on this important initiative.”

The options for a register will then be provided to national cabinet for consideration.

The Australian Federal Police Association has called for a national gun database since 2019.

