National orphanage museum finds a permanent home

At least half a million vulnerable young Australians experienced life in more than 900 orphanages, children’s homes, training schools and missions over the past century.

For many, it was an upbringing devoid of love and nurturing, often lonely and sometimes violent.

The stories of their plight have also been long-neglected but are now being brought into focus with the opening of a national museum featuring a major collection of artefacts, memorabilia and photographs from institutions around the country.

Operated by the Care Leavers Australasia Network, the facility has been established in Geelong, chosen for the 13 orphanages once located there and the most outside any capital city.

The Australian Orphanage Museum project has been years in the making for CLAN, which for 20 years has advocated for the recognition and rights of people sexually, physically and emotionally abused in care.

The museum will hold deep significance for them and their families, according to chief executive Leonie Sheedy.

“It will trigger a lot of emotions but there’s also a wonderful sense of belonging,” she said.

“Most importantly, it acknowledges care leavers’ history, which is extremely important to all of us and should be recognised by the whole Australian community.”

The violence, emotional cruelty, separation from families and child labour practices they endured “must never be swept under the carpet again”, she said.

The museum will display a unique array of items illustrative of a dark chapter in Australia’s history: cots, gates, badges, crockery, diaries, plaques, signs, pews, suitcases and numerous other objects.

About 50 boxes of reference books, reports and personal accounts have also been relocated from CLAN’s premises in Sydney.

A feature will be The Raft of the CLAN by acclaimed artist Peter Daverington depicting the survival of children left to fend for themselves – an image of strength, pride, activism and defiance.

“This is about making our history visible,” Ms Sheedy said.

“We should never forget the deliberate neglect and the painful legacy of that neglect … visited on these poor kids”.

All are now either adults, many of them elderly, or have died.

Most had no one to relate their experiences to before CLAN existed or the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse was established.

Many are still to be compensated.

“We had to grow up without our parents and pretend it didn’t matter,” CLAN co-founder Dr Joanna Penglase said.

CLAN patron Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles will open the museum on Saturday.