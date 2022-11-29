AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Ex-Liberal Indigenous minister Ken Wyatt.
Ex-Liberal Indigenous minister Ken Wyatt is angry the Nationals have rejected a Voice to parliament. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Nationals ignored voice report: Wyatt

Andrew Brown, Dominic Giannini and Maeve Bannister
November 30, 2022

Former Indigenous Australians minister Ken Wyatt has lashed out at the Nationals after the party said they would not back a referendum to enshrine an Indigenous voice to parliament.

The ex-Liberal MP, who lost his West Australian seat at the last election, said he had taken a report to cabinet on two separate occasions when he was in office on what an Indigenous voice would look like. 

Mr Wyatt said the argument by Nationals MPs that they did not have enough detail about the voice was being used as an excuse for not backing the referendum.

“To my mind, it offers up a level of immaturity around a very complex issue,” he told ABC Radio on Wednesday.

But Nationals leader David Littleproud defended the move, saying the party wanted to “close the gap” and didn’t believe the voice would have a tangible impact on the ground. 

“Let’s take all the vitriol out of this. We want to close the gap,” he said adding the voice would only add another layer of bureaucracy.

“We think the way to close the gap is to empower these local communities.”

Some Nationals, including the party’s WA branch and federal MP Andrew Gee, have already broken rank with the federal party saying they would campaign for the voice. 

Mr Littleproud backed their decision to do so, saying people were free to disagree.

“That’s hardly earth-shattering in the Nationals. Our party room is a diverse one,” he said.

But Mr Wyatt said he was extremely disappointed with the party’s stance.

“I challenge every federal member to get out of their offices, go to the Aboriginal organisations within their electorates, sit and listen to the issues, see firsthand what Aboriginal people are talking about,” he said.

The 2022 Closing the Gap report to be handed down in parliament on Wednesday will show many of key targets are not on track.

It will be the first report since the national agreement on Closing the Gap took effect.

In 2020, an agreement between the federal government, the Coalition of Peaks, all state and territory governments and the Australian Local Government Association (ALGA) was struck.

It aimed to renew ways of working together to improve outcomes for Indigenous Australians.

The groups agreed to improve 18 socio-economic outcomes across health, education, employment, housing, justice, safety, land and waters, culture, language and connectivity.

But two years later only four of the targets are currently on track, while four are getting worse and others have insufficient data to assess their progress.

Worsening targets include the number of children who are school-ready, adult incarcerations, children in out-of-home care and deaths by suicide.

Targets currently on track are the number of babies born at a healthy weight and children enrolled in preschool.

The Minister for Indigenous Australians, Linda Burney, said the latest annual report told a story of mixed success, and that it was disappointing to see a lack of progress in a number of areas.

“The Closing the Gap architecture can only work when all parties are invested and there is a coordinated effort from all jurisdictions in partnership with First Nations peoples,” she said.

“We have to work more closely with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people to make real and much-needed progress.”

Lifeline 13 11 14

beyondblue 1300 22 4636

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.