Nationals seek nuclear submarine base in central Qld

Three Nationals parliamentarians are pushing for Gladstone to be the future home of Australia’s nuclear-powered submarines.

Matt Canavan, Colin Boyce and Michelle Landry say central Queensland should be considered as a new submarine base due to its northern location.

The shortlist for an east coast base includes Brisbane, Newcastle and Wollongong.

But Senator Canavan is adamant Gladstone is Australia’s second-best harbour, only behind Sydney.

“It’s an ideal location. We’ve got the world’s best marine military training facility, we’re a hub for transport links and we have an airport that can land all but the biggest aircraft,” he said.

“It’s north facing. If we are to face any threat to our nation, it is more likely to be from the people to the north than the penguins from the south.”

He said it made no sense there wasn’t a permanent military presence in the region.

The senator said local councils had engaged defence and economic consultants to prepare a report about why a naval base in central Queensland stacked up.

“About $30 million a year is spent just transporting the tanks from Brisbane to central Queensland, up and down the highway,” Senator Canavan said.

Australia isn’t set to acquire its first nuclear submarine through the AUKUS pact with the US and UK until the early 2030s.

Defence Minister Richard Marles says it’s an important step for the nation and would help improve Australia’s standing in the region.

“Operating a nuclear-powered submarine will be Australia’s contribution to the collective security of the neighbourhood in which we live. And as such, it stands to improve our relationship with our neighbours,” he said.

He also played down reports Labor MPs had voiced concerns about the pact, saying he’s answered lots of respectful questions about the decision.

“That’s what you would expect, this is a huge decision for the country,” he said.

“As I go around (parliament), there is a huge sense of unity.”

Assistant Foreign Minister Tim Watts is also working to quell concerns, only on a much larger scale.

Some southeast Asian and Pacific nations have remained apprehensive towards the announcement, citing the prospect of nuclear proliferation and increased tensions in the region.

Mr Watts told an ASEAN nuclear risk reduction workshop Australia remained committed to reducing the risks associated with nuclear weapons, including the South Pacific Nuclear Free Zone Treaty.

But the assistant minister said Australia also recognised the Indo-Pacific was witnessing the largest military build-up anywhere in the world and that there were “clear and present risks which cannot be ignored”.