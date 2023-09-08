AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
David Littleproud
Nationals leader David Littleproud will address the party's federal conference in Canberra. Image by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Nationals to go toe to toe over net-zero policy

Dominic Giannini September 9, 2023

The Nationals will meet to hash out the party’s direction as it attempts to reclaim government but concerns linger over whether they will remain committed to net-zero by 2050. 

The junior coalition party signed up to net-zero emissions by 2050 when it was still in government in exchange for a multi-billion dollar regional fund in a deal brokered between then prime minister Scott Morrison and then Nationals leader Barnaby Joyce. 

However, the fund is not automatically carried through to any new coalition agreement.

The motion to strip the policy is coming from the New England electorate council – Mr Joyce’s seat – and is expected to be moved by a NSW delegate, lighting the fuse for a heated debate.

The motion is non-binding but places significant pressure on the parliamentary team to adopt the position agreed to by party delegates, especially with some internal ructions against the net-zero policy.

While not declaring her position on the policy, Nationals senator Bridget McKenzie said people in the regions would bear the brunt of the move to net-zero.

She said it was offensive that parliamentarians from metropolitan areas failed to understand regional communities would be under threat if the transition to net-zero moved too fast. 

“There has never been a real recognition of the cost to our way of life, our communities, our futures,” she said. 

There are concerns stripping out the policy would remove a significant bargaining chip if the coalition formed government and a new agreement needed to be hashed out with the Liberals, who remain committed to net-zero.

Concerns over dumping the plan include that it would undercut the Nationals’ argument about using nuclear power as an alternative clean energy source.

Nationals leader David Littleproud will be introduced by deputy leader Perin Davey when he addresses the party’s federal conference in Canberra on Saturday. 

Some 50 motions are set to be debated and include policies to allow employees to put their superannuation to education debt or mortgage, capping HECS/HELP loan indexation at 3.5 per cent, introducing a levy on shipping containers, stripping the Medicare levy, reforming alcohol taxes and reopening oil refineries. 

The Young Nationals – the party’s youth branch – is also pushing for a policy to put wind and solar farms in the inner-Sydney and Melbourne electorates of Wentworth, Kooyong, Warringa, North Sydney, Goldstein and Mackellar, which were all won by progressive “teal” independents.

