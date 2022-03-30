AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Western Bulldogs key forward Aaron Naughton.
Key forward Aaron Naughton is expected to take his place for the Western Bulldogs against Sydney. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS
  • Australian rules football

Naughton to play in AFL boost for Bulldogs

Shayne Hope March 30, 2022

A relieved Luke Beveridge has confirmed key forward Aaron Naughton will play in the AFL clash with Sydney as the Western Bulldogs welcome back gun midfielder Bailey Smith.

The 2016 Bulldogs premiership coach also gave captain Marcus Bontempelli the all-clear despite concerns over an ankle injury that has lingered since round one.

Prime ball-winner Smith will bolster the Dogs’ midfield against the Swans after missing round two with a minor hip complaint.

But it is Naughton who arguably shapes as the most crucial piece in Beveridge’s plans to arrest a troubling 0-2 start to the season at Marvel Stadium on Thursday night.

The spearhead suffered a “deep cork” in a calf muscle in last week’s defeat to Carlton.

“We trained the other day and we didn’t put him through a full session but he’s come through OK,” Beveridge said.

“He’ll be named in the team and he should be no worries to play, which is a bit of a relief.

“He’s such a difficult player to handle for the opposition with his athletic traits and what he can do with his power and his desire to compete like he does.”

Sydney’s tall forward line – led by 1000-goal spearhead Lance Franklin, Hayden McLean and in-demand youngster Logan McDonald – poses a significant threat to the Bulldogs after Carlton’s twin towers Charlie Curnow and Harry McKay combined for nine goals last week.

But Beveridge is confident Alex Keath, Ryan Gardner and Zaine Cordy can blunt the Swans’ attack.

“I’m not overly concerned,” Beveridge said.

“I back our boys in and they’ll do a better job if they get pressure on the ball (further up the ground).”

Bontempelli spent plenty of time in attack late in the Carlton clash but Beveridge said the move was strategic, as opposed to a way to manage the skipper through the contest.

“Physically he’ll be fine, he’s had a pretty good week,” Beveridge said.

“He carries niggles and discomfort with a great deal of resilience.”

Bulldogs defender Hayden Crozier will be be managed through three quarters of a reserves match this week after a scary episode when he fainted during the Carlton loss.

