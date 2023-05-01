AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Neo-Nazis face off with police at a demonstration in Melbourne
A ban on Nazi symbols will help marginalise public displays of extremism, an inquiry will be told. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Nazi symbol ban would make ‘provocateurs’ think twice

Tess Ikonomou May 2, 2023

A ban on Nazi symbols would not halt right-wing extremism but would place a stark choice before people to either keep their beliefs private or risk jail, a parliamentary inquiry will be told.

In a submission to a committee examining a proposal to outlaw the symbols, the Australia Israel and Jewish Affairs Council “wholeheartedly” supports the legislation which would heavily penalise the intentional display of Nazi symbols outside of contexts including educational or religious. 

Responding to critics of the bill, the council says while no policy will ever destroy a belief system, it will punish or help marginalise public displays of neo-Nazism.

“If properly enforced, (the bill) will put a stark choice before Nazi provocateurs: either keep your beliefs to yourselves or risk severe fines or jail time,” the submission reads.

“The … bill would not only have a chilling and deterrent effect on the public display of right-wing extremist hatred … but would also serve as a concrete national statement that such displays are socially unacceptable.

“And help further marginalise the thankfully tiny minority of open racist extremists in this country, thereby strengthening Australia’s multicultural harmony.”

The legal committee will hold a public hearing in Canberra on Tuesday, where it will hear evidence from religious groups and others including the Australian Federal Police and the Australian Human Rights Commission. 

Shadow attorney-general Michaelia Cash introduced the bill in March following a protest in Melbourne which drew neo-Nazis, who used the sieg heil salute.

The Buddhist Council of Western Australia supports the legislation but wants a clause stating “to avoid doubt, the display of a swastika in connection with Buddhism, Hinduism or Jainism does not constitute the display of a Nazi symbol”.

