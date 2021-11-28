 NBL introduces NBA-style coach's challenge - Australian Associated Press

Melbourne coach Dean Vickerman
NBL coaches like Melbourne's Dean Vickerman will have the ability to challenge a referee decision. Image by Marc McCormack/AAP PHOTOS
  • basketball

NBL introduces NBA-style coach’s challenge

Shayne Hope November 29, 2021

NBL coaches will have the ability to contest referees’ decisions under a new challenge system introduced for the 2021-22 season, which tips off on Friday night.

Each team can request a “coach’s challenge” at any stage of a game and will retain their ability to challenge a decision until they are unsuccessful.

A coach must use an available timeout to challenge a decision and can only challenge a personal foul called on their team or an out-of-bounds decision.

Challenges can be carried into overtime, if required.

All decisions on a coach’s challenge will be made by an official in the NBL Replay Centre.

“The coach’s challenge introduces an all-new strategic element for coaches to consider,” NBL commissioner Jeremy Loeliger said.

“It will foster greater transparency around referees’ decisions and give fans an insight into the reasoning behind calls.

“We have studied the NBA’s coach’s challenge system closely and spoken with them about how the system is best implemented and are grateful for those insights.”

The new season begins on Friday night when expansion team Tasmania JackJumpers host Brisbane and Perth take on Adelaide.

