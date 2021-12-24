NBL postpones games due to COVID-19 cases

Positive COVID-19 cases among the Illawarra Hawks and Brisbane Bullets squads have forced the NBL to postpone another three games.

The Hawks were added to the list of Australian sporting teams to be impacted when their clash with South East Melbourne on Thursday night was postponed on the day of the game.

On Friday, the NBL announced it had also postponed the Hawks’ clashes with Sydney (December 31) and Cairns (January 2).

The Bullets, who hosted Illawarra in Brisbane on December 19, have also now been affected.

Their game against the Taipans (December 26) has been added to the list of postponements following the discovery of positive cases in the squad.

“As the Brisbane Bullets were the last team to play Illawarra, Queensland Health deemed Brisbane close contacts and ordered follow-up testing,” the NBL said in a statement on Friday.

“Positive results have since been returned from Brisbane thus the Boxing Day game between Brisbane and the Cairns Taipans has been postponed.

“All games will be rescheduled.”

The NBL said all players and staff at both the Illawarra and Brisbane clubs are double vaccinated.

“The health and safety of the players, coaches, clubs, staff and fans is the league’s number one priority when considering these matters,” the NBL said.

“The NBL will continue to follow the advice of governments and health authorities.

“Regular testing of all players and staff will continue, while further testing will be carried out on individuals impacted or those deemed close contacts.”