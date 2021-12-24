AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE
Illawarra's Harry Froling.
Brisbane and Illawarra have had their upcoming NBL matches postponed due to positive COVID-19 cases. Image by Jono Searle/AAP PHOTOS
  • basketball

NBL postpones games due to COVID-19 cases

Shayne Hope December 24, 2021

Positive COVID-19 cases among the Illawarra Hawks and Brisbane Bullets squads have forced the NBL to postpone another three games.

The Hawks were added to the list of Australian sporting teams to be impacted when their clash with South East Melbourne on Thursday night was postponed on the day of the game.

On Friday, the NBL announced it had also postponed the Hawks’ clashes with Sydney (December 31) and Cairns (January 2).

The Bullets, who hosted Illawarra in Brisbane on December 19, have also now been affected.

Their game against the Taipans (December 26) has been added to the list of postponements following the discovery of positive cases in the squad.

“As the Brisbane Bullets were the last team to play Illawarra, Queensland Health deemed Brisbane close contacts and ordered follow-up testing,” the NBL said in a statement on Friday.

“Positive results have since been returned from Brisbane thus the Boxing Day game between Brisbane and the Cairns Taipans has been postponed.

“All games will be rescheduled.”

The NBL said all players and staff at both the Illawarra and Brisbane clubs are double vaccinated.

“The health and safety of the players, coaches, clubs, staff and fans is the league’s number one priority when considering these matters,” the NBL said.

“The NBL will continue to follow the advice of governments and health authorities.

“Regular testing of all players and staff will continue, while further testing will be carried out on individuals impacted or those deemed close contacts.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP News

  • Hundreds of stories a week
  • Trusted, accurate and impartial
  • 85 years of experience

AAP's Newswire is the core of the AAP service. AAP provides a sample of the content produced every day by its team of dedicated journalists and editors on this site. As well as these articles, AAP produces hundreds more every week which are provided to media outlets around the country and around the globe.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.