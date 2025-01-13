AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
NBN upgrade
The fibre-to-the-node network will be upgraded to more than 620,000 homes and businesses. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS
  • computing and information technology

NBN rollout to be bolstered with $3b network upgrade

Andrew Brown January 13, 2025

More internet users will be able to access faster speeds online, with the federal government providing a $3 billion boost to complete work on the National Broadband Network.

The work will involve upgrading fibre-to-the-node network to more than 620,000 homes and businesses, with more than half in regional areas.

While the upgrades will begin straight away, the rollout will take until the end of 2030 to complete.

NBN Co, the company responsible for the broadband network, will also spend $800 million on the works.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the completion of the rollout would strengthen the national network.

“It is an important part of building Australia’s future as well as the day-to-day activities that occur,” he told reporters in Canberra on Monday.

“When Australians own their NBN, high speed internet remains affordable for all Australians, and only Labor will deliver this.”

The announcement comes as the federal government aims to pass laws to keep the NBN in public hands, before parliament resumes in February.

Communications Minister Michelle Rowland said the financial boost would provide essential infrastructure.

“Completing the NBN fibre upgrades will provide more businesses and more consumers with equitable access to world-class connectivity,” she said.

“Communities across Australia are going to see this economic uplift and they expect world-class connectivity across the country to unlock the full potential of this investment.”

Chief executive of NBN Co Ellie Sweeney said the upgrades would help to meet online needs of customers well into the future.

“This is the final piece of the puzzle, if you will, around the fibre-to-the-node network upgrade,” she said.

“These collective upgrades, including today’s announcement will mean access to faster and more reliable Internet for millions of Australians.”

