NDIS funding to shift as major reforms secure support

How people with a disability use funding and what services they can access will change as controversial reforms to the National Disability Insurance Scheme secure support.

An agreement between federal and state governments on the scheme ended a sustained stand-off as the Commonwealth tries to tame ballooning costs.

The NDIS supports about half a million Australians, funding and supporting people with a disability to help improve their quality of life.

But the scheme is ballooning and by 2025/26, it is set to cost the federal budget more than $50 billion per year, higher than Medicare.

To keep the NDIS sustainable, the government wants to cap the scheme’s growth to eight per cent per year.

NDIS Minister Bill Shorten says the growth of rate of the scheme cannot be sustained. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS

“We’re committed to making sure the scheme’s here for the future. It’s growing at an unsustainable rate,” NDIS Minister Bill Shorten told reporters in Canberra on Wednesday.

Federal government legislation includes a reassessment process and tighter budget measures for participants.

It also lets the minister determine what supports are provided under the scheme.

The federal government announced it reached an agreement with the states and territories on Wednesday.

A new approach to dispute resolution and a fast-track time frame for the changes were agreed to get states and territories over the line after concerns delays in the reform would mean there would be service gaps for people with a disability.

The bill will be voted on in the Senate by Thursday, with Mr Shorten hopeful it can clear the lower house on the same day so it can become law before parliament’s next sitting in September.

The Greens and disability groups are concerned it goes too far.

The People with Disability Australia board says the bill has been developed without meaningful involvement of those with disability and grants excessive authority to the NDIS’s agency over debt recovery.

It warns the changes could lead participants to lose access to supports or be directed towards alternatives that are not yet fully developed, tested or funded.

Greens Senator Jordon Steele-John called the bill a “betrayal”.

“The reality of Labor’s bill – which it is ramming through the parliament at the moment – is that it will cause harm, it will make life more difficult and it will lead to the deaths of disabled people,” he told reporters in Canberra.

Mr Shorten has also committed to banning access to sex work under the scheme.

Liberal senator Holly Hughes maintains NDIS participants should not be able to hire prostitutes – an issue which made headlines recently – under the scheme, but should be given access to sexual assistance.