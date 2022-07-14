AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
An inquiry looked into First Nations people with disabilities.
An inquiry examined experiences of First Nations people living with disabilities in remote areas. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS
  • disabled

NDIS ‘must be more culturally appropriate’

Ethan James July 15, 2022

A senior manager at the National Disability Insurance Agency has told a royal commission that parts of the NDIS need to be made more culturally appropriate for Indigenous people.

The inquiry has this week examined the experiences of First Nations people living with disabilities in remote and very remote communities.

It has been told of difficulties accessing services, a lack of cultural understanding at the agency, and of circumstances where services were more easily available for First Nations people under previous models.

“What we’ve heard through the course of the week is that there is a need for more flexibility,” the general manager of national delivery at the NDIA, Scott McNaughton, told the inquiry on Thursday.

“There is a need to make the scheme easy to understand and a need to make the scheme more community-led.

“Some of the infrastructure that has been put in place needs to be reviewed to make it more culturally appropriate.”

Mr McNaughton and NDIA branch manager Kitsa Papadopoulos will continue giving evidence on Friday, the final day of this week’s hearings in Alice Springs.

The head of the First Persons Disability Network, Damian Griffis, said Indigenous people with a disability should be supported to stay in their own communities.

He advocated providing training to people in the community, rather than fly-in, fly-out health-care models, because it would be more beneficial and cost-effective.

The Royal Commission into Violence, Abuse, Neglect and Exploitation of People with Disability was established in 2019 and will deliver a final report to the federal government by September 2003.

It will recommend how to improve laws, policies, structures and practices to ensure a more inclusive and just society.

