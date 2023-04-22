AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
US golfer Talor Gooch.
US golfer Talor Gooch is in line for a $5.97m payday if he can hold his nerve at LIV Golf Adelaide. Image by Matt Turner/AAP PHOTOS
  • golf

Nerves aplenty as Gooch eyes multi-million LIV Golf win

Steve Larkin April 23, 2023

After sleeping on a 10-shot lead, American Talor Gooch wakes to the expectation of becoming a multi-millionaire.

Gooch knows only an implosion will prevent him collecting the trophy at the inaugural LIV Golf tournament in Australia, and with it a $5.97 million winner’s cheque.

The 31-year-old starts Sunday’s final round at the Grange in Adelaide at 20 under. Next best are 10 under.

But Gooch says there will still be plenty of nerves.

“Whenever you’re doing something that you’ve worked your whole life for, you’re going to get nervous,” he said after carding successive 62s.

“I’ll definitely be nervous.

“You don’t want to look like an idiot in front of a bunch of people, plain and simple.

“We’ve got a big day … we’ve got to go play some really good golf.”

Gooch’s caddy, Perth native Mal Baker, completes the ‘we’ part for Gooch.

“He has played a bunch of golf around here,” the US player said.

“I’m relying on him more on the greens this week than in general because of his knowledge and his comfort here.

“He has been great on the greens – I wish he was as good on the greens every week as he’s been this week.

“He has been a great resource … I’m really leaning on him.”

Major winners Brooks Koepka, Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel are among a group of six golfers at 10 under.

More major winners, Cam Smith and Phil Mickelson, are in a batch a further shot back.

Smith doubts anyone can catch Gooch, but that won’t stop him trying.

“The last couple of weeks, particularly the Masters, I feel as though I had lots of really high-quality stuff in there,” Smith said.

“There was just lots of rubbish as well, which is not typically how I play golf.

“I usually plot my way around, minimal mistakes and make a few putts.”

Smith shot a six-under 66 on Saturday but believed that score could have been lower.

“It was good to see that,” he said.

“Just kind of reinforce … to the people around me that we’re on the right track. 

“It’s really not that far off. It never really is. It’s just cleaning up a few things.”

