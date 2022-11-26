AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Cameron Smith
Cameron Smith says he still gets nervous despite all he has achieved in golf. Image by Jono Searle/AAP PHOTOS
  • golf

Nerves still hit golfer Cameron Smith

Murray Wenzel November 27, 2022

A 30-shot back nine to clinch the 150th Open Championship would seem to indicate Cameron Smith handles the big occasion quite well.

But the Brisbane native insists there will still be butterflies on the first tee for Sunday’s final round after earning a three-shot Australian PGA Championship lead. 

“I still get nervous,” Smith, who has won four times already this year, said after carding a two-under 69 at Royal Queensland on Saturday.

“I’ve become better at probably handling the nerves and playing under the nerves a little bit. 

“But yeah, I’ll be out there tomorrow still s****ing myself.”

Smith stormed to a maiden major title at St Andrews this year, the Claret Jug sandwiched between two PGA Tour wins and another on the LIV Tour after his controversial defection.

With glory at Royal Queensland beckoning, he is on the cusp of another 2022 milestone after claiming his second Greg Norman Medal and also earning the keys to Brisbane in what has been a hectic homecoming.

Smith has openly coveted a first Australian Open title – to be contested in Victoria from Thursday – but has lapped up his hero’s welcome in Brisbane.

“The crowds have been awesome all week to me,” he said.

“I’ve really ridden it all week, to be honest. It seems like at every tee there’s a, ‘C’mon Smithy’ or a pat on the bum or something like that.

“I’ve had a few kind of awkward ones this week … it’s been awesome. The reception’s been incredible.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.