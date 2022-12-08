AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Michael Neser
Michael Neser has been drafted into Australia's starting line-up to replace the sore Josh Hazlewood. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS
  • cricket

Neser comes in for Hazlewood, Aussies bat

Scott Bailey December 8, 2022

Australia will bat first in the day-night Test against West Indies after Michael Neser was brought into the team with Josh Hazlewood ruled out because of soreness.

Stand-in captain Steve Smith won the toss and opted to bat, with Pat Cummins also missing after being ruled out on Wednesday with a quad injury.

It is the second time Neser has become a last-minute addition in Adelaide, after making his debut there last year.

Hazlewood bowled more than 40 overs across the two innings in Perth and has not bowled in the nets since on a three-day turnaround.

Mitchell Starc has been cleared to play and he will be joined by Neser, Nathan Lyon and Scott Boland.

“Unfortunately Joshy’s pulled up not so well so Michael Neser gets another opportunity,” Smith confirmed.

“Having a bat is traditionally that’s what we like to do here. 

“If you bat really well, you can sort of set the game up and maybe get to declare at the right time if you really want to.”

West Indies have greater issues, with four players out through injury.

Kemar Roach (hamstring) and young seamer Jayden Seales (knee) have both been ruled out, leaving Marquino Mindley to debut just two days after flying in from the Caribbean.

Allrounder Kyle Mayers (shoulder) is also out with Devon Thomas to make his debut, while Nkrumah Bonner is also out with concussion with Shamarh Brooks to bat at No.3.

AUSTRALIA: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith (capt), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Mitchell Starc, Michael Neser Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland.

WEST INDIES: Kraigg Brathwaite (capt), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Shamarh Brooks, Jermaine Blackwood, Devon Thomas, Jason Holder, Joshua Da Silva, Roston Chase, Alzarri Joseph, Anderson Phillip, Marquino Mindley.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.