AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Australia's netball team celebrating with their gold medals.
The Diamonds have received a financial boost as they prepare to defend their Commonwealth crown. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS
  • netball

Netball Australia gets $9.4 million funding boost

Melissa Woods February 16, 2023

The Diamonds are financially secure through the 2026 Commonwealth Games after the AIS announced it would top up netball’s funding by $9.4 million.

Australia’s best netballers took a massive hit last year when mining giant Hancock Prospecting withdrew its support for their high performance program after a player revolt.

But the Victorian government, through Visit Victoria, stepped in last October to cover that sponsorship with a $15 million deal before Thursday’s federal government windfall.

It’s a big win for Netball Australia, which recorded a $7 million loss over two years due to the impact of COVID-19.

The Diamonds, who won gold at last year’s Commonwealth Games, have a busy international schedule, playing in the World Cup in South Africa starting late July.

Netball Australia boss Kelly Ryan described the Australian Sports Commission funding as “important”.

“Netball is the cornerstone of women’s sport in Australia and we thank the AIS for investing in the future success of the Australian Diamonds and our high performance program,” Ryan said in a statement.

“The Diamonds won gold at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, and will this year set out to regain the Netball World Cup.

“This important funding commitment will support netball’s continued success leading into Victoria in 2026.”

Bowls ($5.6m) and squash ($2.36m) also received AIS funding, with the bowls cash splash to support both Para and able-bodied high performance sport programs.

It’s a 59 per cent increase on the previous cycle leading up to Birmingham 2022, meaning bowls can now implement a comprehensive Para program.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.