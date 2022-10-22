AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
diamonds
The Diamonds have lost their major sponsor with Hancock Prospecting withdrawing its support. Image by Aaron Gillions/AAP PHOTOS
  • netball

Netball Australia lose major sponsor

Anna Harrington October 22, 2022

Billionaire Gina Rinehart’s mining company Hancock Prospecting has pulled the plug on its controversial sponsorship of Netball Australia in the latest twist to the ongoing saga.

Hancock had agreed a $15 million sponsorship deal over four years with netball’s cash-strapped governing body but the deal had caused ructions within the Diamonds.

The Hancock company logo was expected to feature on their uniforms through the Constellation Cup series against New Zealand.

But after opposition from Indigenous player Donnell Wallam, who was supported by her teammates, it only featured on a press conference background banner in Melbourne.

Hancock and Roy Hill released a statement on Saturday confirming they were pulling out of the deal, saying they “were not made aware prior to the proposed partnerships of the complexity of existing issues between Netball Australia and the Players Association”.

“Hancock and Roy Hill do not wish to add to Netball’s disunity problems, and accordingly Hancock has advised Netball Australia that it has withdrawn from its proposed partnership effective immediately,” Hancock said in a statement.

Roy Hill will also discontinue its planned sponsorship agreement with Netball WA as the principal partner of the West Coast Fever.

The companies said they had offered Netball Australia and Netball WA a four-month sponsorship to fund athletes while they looked for new partners.

Netball Australia has suffered losses of more than $7 million in two COVID-impacted years.

