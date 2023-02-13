AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Hockeyroos goalkeeper Jocelyn Bartram.
Goalkeeper Jocelyn Bartram starred for the Hockeyroos in their Pro League win over China in Sydney. Image by Richard Wainwright/AAP PHOTOS
  • field Hockey

Never-say-die Hockeyroos in comeback win over China

AAP February 13, 2023

The Hockeyroos have prevailed in a shootout over China for the second time in the FIH Pro League series after scores were locked 2-2 at fulltime.

The Hockeyroos showed enormous grit and character as they fought back from two goals down to send the match into a shootout in Sydney.

And once again goalkeeper Jocelyn Bartram came into her own to ensure the Australians remain undefeated after three matches.

Jiaqi Zhong and Bingfeng Gu gave China a deserved two-goal lead before Jane Claxton’s 52nd minute strike and Brooke Peris’ equaliser with three minutes to go sparked the comeback.

China nearly won it with five seconds to go in regulation time, only a remarkable goal-line clearance from defender Penny Squibb with her stick saving the Hockeyroos from defeat.

The Hockeyroos won the shootout 4-3 and claimed a bonus point.

“It shows that we believe in ourselves and we trust the process to be able to overturn a two-goal deficit late in the game and then win in the shootout,” player-of-the-match Claxton said.

“We have one more game to go at home and are looking forward to keeping our unbeaten run going.”

Coming off a rest day and eager to reverse Friday’s shootout loss to the Hockeyroos, China started strongly, Bartram called into action to keep out two early penalty corners.

Bartram was required again in the second quarter as China caused some Hockeyroos turnovers in threatening areas.

A defence-splitting pass from Amy Lawton to Peris almost caught China napping but goalkeeper Ying Zhou did enough to spoil the chance to leave it at 0-0.

China continued to take the game up to the Hockeyroos and Zhong sent a shot that had Bartram beaten but the ball cannoned off the post.

Just as the Hockeyroos had breathed a sigh of relief, another opportunity fell to Zhong moments later and this time she made no mistake to put China in front.

The lead was then doubled when Gu struck from a penalty corner in the 48th minute to leave the Hockeyroos with the job in front of them.

The Hockeyroos’ cause was aided when Haoting Yang was shown a yellow card with nine minutes to go, and the hosts made the most of their numerical advantage.

Claxton fired home her 19th international goal to peg one back before Claire Colwill had a drag flick saved as the Hockeyroos surged forward.

The rescue mission was complete when Peris bundled the ball home from close range.

Squibb’s heroics on the goal line then prevented China from winning it at the death after a superb turn and shot from Ning Ma.

Courtney Schonell, Peris, Kaitlin Nobbs and Lawton were all successful in the shootout to see the Hockeyroos claim the bonus point.

