New boy Dwarshuis injured but spinners bail out Aussies

Ben Dwarshuis has endured a luckless ODI debut, as he became the latest injury victim for Australia after bowling just four overs at Trent Bridge.

Yet master spinner Adam Zampa, on his 100th ODI appearance, helped by the Aussies’ unlikely army of part-time tweakers, then stepped up to help bowl out England for what looked a marginally sub-par total of 315 in the first international of the five-match series on Thursday.

England had looked set to power their way to a huge 350-plus total after winning the toss, with Ben Duckett lashing 95 and Will Jacks 62 on a true wicket.

Marnus Labuschagne had Travis Head jumping on his back after he dismissed Harry Brook. Image by AP PHOTO

But a weakened Australian attack, already without the poorly Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood, rebounded strongly to take the last eight wickets for 102 as captain Mitch Marsh, making a bewildering number of bowling changes, squeezed the best out of his happy band of occasional spinners.

The ever-enthusiastic Marnus Labuschagne couldn’t have looked more ecstatic, making two key caught-and-bowled interventions to get rid of Duckett (95 off 91 balls) and stand-in captain Harry Brook (39 off 31) just when they appeared in full flow.

Travis Head grabbed the last two wickets in successive deliveries, while Matt Short had earlier dismissed the dangerous Jamie Smith for 23.

Zampa, after some early rough treatment from England’s top order, once more discovered his innings-wrecking mojo, ending with 3-49 on his landmark appearance, including the key breakthrough of Jacks, caught at cover by a leaping Steve Smith.

All in all, Australia’s slow bowlers contributed 30.4 of the 49.4 overs, finishing with combined figures of 9-190,. Never before had their spinners taken nine wickets in a one-day international.

For 30-year-old pacer Dwarshuis, though, it turned out to be a wretched day after a warming start.

Brought into the squad late last week after Australia’s pace bowling stocks were depleted by injury, he got his chance with both first-choice strike bowlers, Starc and Hazlewood, not ready after joining the ranks of the ill and infirm in an Aussie camp hit by flu-like symptoms.

“Benny Dwarshuis is an incredible talent, he’s played for New South Wales for a long time, won a lot of titles with the Sixers and we’re rapt to see him out there,” said Australia captain Mitch Marsh at the toss.

Labuschagne, who had two caught and bowled dismissals, was as lively as ever in the field. Image by AP PHOTO

And the left-armer soon enjoyed his big moment when he clean bowled Phil Salt, who had been England’s stand-in T20 captain in the absence of the injured Jos Buttler, with one that skidded through a little.

After four overs, though, Dwarshuis had suffered what appeared to be a shoulder injury and, after physio treatment, didn’t feature for the rest of the England innings.

The in-form Josh Inglis hadn’t been considered for the Australian side as he was recovering from quad soreness sustained while fielding in the T20 international between the sides at Cardiff.

“It’s a fantastic achievement. He’s an unbelievable team member, his career over the last five, six years has been amazing to see,” said Marsh of Zampa’s century of caps.

“He’s certainly our go-to man, a really humble, beautiful human being. So absolutely rapt for him.”