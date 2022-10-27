AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Frozen drink
A new eating disorder research centre will examine new ways to tackle the psychological illness. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS
  • eating disorder

New centre to tackle eating disorders

Farid Farid October 28, 2022

More than 1.2 million Australians are living with an eating disorder yet fewer than one-quarter of them are receiving evidence-based treatment, but a new research centre is offering hope.

Associate professor Sarah Maguire says eating disorders are the nation’s leading psychiatric cause of death but early signs are often missed.

“Eating disorders not only have one of the highest mortality rates among the mental illnesses, they also have low rates of early detection,” she said.

“As a result of very low levels of investment in research there hasn’t been a major therapeutic breakthrough in treatment for nearly 30 years.

“We need to change that.”

Federal Assistant Minister for Mental Health and Suicide Emma McBride said the federal government was investing $13 million in the new national Australian Eating Disorders Research and Translation Centre.

The centre, which opened on Friday, will be led by Inside Out Institute for Eating Disorders in partnership with the University of Sydney and the NSW government’s Sydney Local Health District.

Initial research priorities include opportunities for very early detection and intervention as well as innovative approaches to individualised medicine.

Nine $25,000 start-up grants from the NSW government were announced on Friday.

These include a parent-led cognitive behavioural therapy program to support their children living with eating disorders, and research into the role of genetics in extreme and potentially life-threatening picky eating.

A focus on Indigenous people with eating disorders, who are at greater risk than other Australians, will also be part of the centre’s research agenda.

Lifeline 13 11 14

beyondblue 1300 22 4636

