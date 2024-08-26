AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Logged forest area
The impact of changes in forestry use and land clearing is measured in Australia's emissions data. Image by Andrew Kaineder/AAP PHOTOS
  • environmental issue

New course charted for NSW’s troubled forestry industry

Luke Costin August 26, 2024

A new path will be drawn for NSW’s maligned forestry industry after years of financial losses, environmental crimes and fierce stand-offs with protesters.

Three experts have been tasked to advise the state government on what a future timber industry and the 22,000 jobs dependent on it could look like.

It comes as NSW establishes the Great Koala National Park across an area larger than London while continuing to supply timber for housing and industries.

Calls have been growing to exit native forest logging after Victoria and Western Australia did so this year.

Concern has also been raised for vulnerable native species including the greater glider.

The native forest logging or hardwood division of Forestry Corporation NSW has made losses for three successive years and was in July fined $360,000 for destroying hollow-bearing trees.

The greater glider
 Concerns have been repeatedly raised for endangered forest species like the greater glider. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS 

Ending native forest logging would also help Australia’s climate goals much more than planting trees due to the time taken to replace old-growth forests’ carbon-storage potential, says forest governance expert Dr Kate Dooley.

Environment-focused Forest Alliance last week called on the Minns government to work towards halting native forest logging by mid-2027.

“Our forests simply cannot afford for logging to continue past this term of government,” Greens MP Sue Higginson said.

Through public consultation, the Independent Forestry Panel will examine the future of softwood plantations and private native forests.

Farms generate about 30 per cent of NSW’s high quality saw logs, generating about $482 million annually.

“The families, businesses and communities that make up this industry will be considered for the action plan,” Regional NSW Minister Tara Moriarty said in a statement.

“Their knowledge and experience will be essential for understanding the issues and finding the solutions.”

Environmental and cultural values of forests, including threatened species as well as the opportunities to support carbon and biodiversity markets will be probed.

“Whether it’s hardwood, softwood or private native forest our forests and native species … have faced challenges including bushfires, floods and the ongoing risks due to climate change,” Environment Minister Penny Sharpe said.

The panel will be chaired by Peter Duncan, formerly a boss of the NSW road authority, commissioner on the NSW independent planning commission and infrastructure advisor to Victorian Treasurer Tim Pallas.

Former NSW chief scientist Mary O’Kane and former Labor MP and forestry industry advocate Mick Veitch are fellow members.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.