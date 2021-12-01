 New COVID-19 treatment granted approval - Australian Associated Press

AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE
Person walks past a photography exhibition of healthcare workers.
A treatment newly approved for hospital patients who require oxygen slows the effects of COVID-19. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS
  • virus diseases

New COVID-19 treatment granted approval

Andrew Brown December 2, 2021

Medical regulators have approved a new antibody treatment for COVID-19 as the prime minister urged for calm over the Omicron variant.

The Therapeutic Goods Administration granted approval for the use of tocilizumab, a treatment for patients hospitalised with COVID-19 who require oxygen.

It’s the fourth treatment for the virus given the green light for use by the administration.

The treatment has been shown to reduce inflammation by blocking receptors and slowing the effects of the virus.

“Tocilizumab has been shown to decrease duration of hospitalisation, risk of being placed on medical ventilation and risk of death for those with severe COVID-19,” the administration said in a statement.

“Tocilizumab is not intended to be used as a substitute for vaccination against COVID-19.”

The treatment had previously been approved for use to treat inflammatory conditions and types of arthritis.

The approval comes as Prime Minister Scott Morrison said lockdowns would not return despite a growing number of Omicron variant cases being detected in the country.

“Everything we were doing up until now, we are going to keep doing,” he said.

While the new variant appears to be more transmissible than the Delta variant, there is an indication the strain causes a milder infection.

There have been six cases of the new variant detected in NSW, with Premier Dominic Perrottet also calling for calm.

The new variant has led to a two-week pause of the return of visa holders to Australia without them needing to apply for a travel exemption.

International arrivals will need to quarantine for 72 hours, while Australians returning from southern African countries will need to quarantine for two weeks.

It comes as more than 92,000 COVID-19 vaccines were administered on Tuesday, with the latest figures revealing 87.2 per cent of people over 16 are fully vaccinated.

NSW on Wednesday reported 251 new cases.

South Australia reported two new cases, with former premier Jay Weatherill reportedly testing positive to COVID-19 after attending a high school reunion on Saturday night.

Meanwhile, three people have been caught in the Northern Territory accused of breaking out of the Howard Springs quarantine facility early on Wednesday.

Victoria recorded 1179 additional cases and six more deaths, while the ACT had four more cases.

One new was case detected in Queensland on Wednesday, that was infectious while at Black Friday sales in a Gold Coast shopping centre.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP News

  • Hundreds of stories a week
  • Trusted, accurate and impartial
  • 85 years of experience

AAP's Newswire is the core of the AAP service. AAP provides a sample of the content produced every day by its team of dedicated journalists and editors on this site. As well as these articles, AAP produces hundreds more every week which are provided to media outlets around the country and around the globe.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.