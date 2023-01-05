AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
A patient receives treatment in Beijing.
Australia has asked China to share more data about its number of cases of the new COVID variant. Image by AP PHOTO
  • virus diseases

New data to reveal spread of virus variant

Alex Mitchell January 6, 2023

The spread of a new COVID-19 variant will be revealed in the latest weekly case numbers as Australia enforces strict travel rules on visitors from China.

Just eight cases of the XBB.1.5 variant had been located in Australia at last count, but health authorities are on guard after it ripped through America.

There is no evidence the new variant is more severe than previous iterations, but the World Health Organisation said it was concerned about XBB.1.5 given how easily it can be shared.

“It is the most transmissible subvariant that has been detected yet,” WHO COVID lead Maria Van Kerkhove told reporters.

“We do expect further waves of infection around the world but that doesn’t have to translate into further waves of death because our countermeasures continue to work.”

Only one per cent of NSW cases tested for genomic sequence in the last two weeks have been XBB.1.5.

American data says the new variant is responsible for 40 per cent of the country’s new cases, although it’s unclear if it’s had a similar impact in China given Beijing’s reluctance to share its data.

Health Minister Mark Butler said he had asked his department to reach out to its Chinese equivalents and encourage more transparency with data.

“It would be valuable for information to be shared more comprehensively by China not just with Australia, but with the rest of the world in the way in which other countries are doing real time offloading of their genomic sequencing of COVID cases,” he told reporters on Thursday.

Australia requires travellers from China to produce a negative COVID test before departure.

Australia-China Relations Institute research principal Roc Shi said Beijing might have initially bristled at the new restriction, but any negative trade ramifications were unlikely to follow.

“The Australian COVID travel restriction, while having some controversy, is the same as the Chinese COVID travel restriction,” he told AAP.

“Even if there is some unhappiness, the Chinese side is unlikely to initiate new trade restrictions given the positive atmosphere to improve the relationship.”

