AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
The complete skull of a fossil giant wombat, found in Qld
The Ramsayia giant wombat fossil discovered in Qld has been dated as about 80,000 years old. Image by (AAP Image/Griffith University)
  • paleontology

New details on Aust’s other giant wombat

Nick Gibbs December 13, 2022

A complete skull of Australia’s lesser-known giant wombat has revealed new insights into the biology and appearance of the extinct megafauna species.

Although the more famous hatchback-sized Diprotodon is commonly referred to as a giant wombat, there is a more perfect match, Associate Professor Julien Louys from Griffith’s Australian Research Centre for Human Evolution says.

“Diprotodon belongs to an entirely different family – equivalent to saying a hippo is just a giant pig,” he said

“True” giant wombats have traditionally been poorly known, but the discovery of the most complete skull of one of these giants, Ramsayia, gave researchers the chance to reconstruct what this creature looked like, where and when it lived, and how evolution unfolded, Associate Prof Louys said.

The cranium and mandible of the Ramsayia magna fossil were discovered in Lower Johansons Cave in Rockhampton in the early 2000s, but it took further excavations and analysis to confirm they belonged to a previously described but very poorly known species.

Extinct giant wombats of the family Vombatidae, broadly defined as twice the size of modern wombats, are rarer than the fossil diprotodontids that are often incorrectly referred to as giant wombats.

Ramsayia had extensive cranial sinuses, which had not been previously reported for a wombat, Associate Prof Louys said.

“This indicates that the wombat had a large, rounded skull for the attachment of specific and strong chewing muscles,” he said.

“The giant wombat also possessed a premaxillary spine, an indication that it had a large, fleshy nose.”

Research shows that all “true” giant wombats first evolved large body sizes before becoming more specialised to eat different types of grasses.

“We also dated this species as being about 80,000 years old. This is the first date for this species and is much earlier than human arrival in Australia, although we still don’t know exactly when or why this species became extinct.”

The research has been published in Papers In Palaeontology.  

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.