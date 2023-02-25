AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
NSW Labor leader Chris Minns at a press conference
NSW Labor leader Chris Minns says natural disasters are becoming more frequent and severe. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

New disaster detection system for NSW under Labor

Phoebe Loomes February 26, 2023

NSW Labor has pledged to invest in world-leading natural disaster detection technology if it can win the state election as the government announces a major plan to expand its overhaul of stamp duty.

“Sadly, natural disasters are becoming more frequent and severe in our state,” NSW Labor leader Chris Minns said on Sunday.

“These new systems are desperately needed and long overdue.”

It comes after an independent inquiry commissioned by the NSW government warned current disaster systems are not up to scratch, highlighting failures of rain and river gauges and a flagging radar system.

The $3.3 million technology would create better early warning systems for floods and fires, the party said.

Early warning systems will give residents more time to evacuate during emergencies and similar technology is already in use in New Zealand.

Meanwhile, the coalition has outlined its plans to drastically expand its overhaul of stamp duty taxes, allowing home buyers to pay an annual land tax on their first and future homes.

First home buyers are already eligible to choose to pay either an annual land tax or a larger, one-off stamp duty when buying a house.

Under a proposed expansion of the scheme, home owners would also be able to pay land tax for their second property, The Daily Telegraph reported.

Stamp duty would only be imposed when a buyer picked up their third property.

The cap of $1.5 million for first homebuyers wanting to opt in to land tax will also be raised by $50,000 every year from 2023-24 if the Perrottet government wins the state election on March 25.

On Sunday, the Liberal Party announced lawyer Craig Chung would contest the south Sydney seat of Kogarah, currently held by the Labor leader.

After a redistribution, the seat is the most tightly contested in the state with Mr Minns enjoying a margin of just 0.1 per cent.

Mr Chung was raised in the Kogarah electorate and is of Chinese descent, reflecting the area’s diverse communities, the NSW Liberal Party said.

“I understand the pressure of small and family businesses,” Mr Chung said in a statement on Sunday.

“That is why my vision is to continue to provide opportunities for small businesses in the Kogarah electorate to grow, expand and employ more people.”

The seat has complex demographics and has often been a difficult and marginal win for Labor, Mr Minns previously said.

“It’s solidly middle class and probably votes the way a lot of swinging communities do,” he previously told AAP.

