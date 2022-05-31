AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
LABOR CAUCUS MEETING
Anthony Albanese has announced his frontbench, which features a record number of women. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

New government ministers to be sworn in

Andrew Brown June 1, 2022

Anthony Albanese’s new ministry will be sworn in on Wednesday, with a record number of women on the frontbench.

The prime minister’s 30-member frontbench will be sworn in at a ceremony at Government House, with 13 women appointed to a ministerial role, and 10 of them in the cabinet.

Mr Albanese unveiled his cabinet on Tuesday night, with a balance of new faces and MPs who had served in the previous Labor government.

“This is the largest number of women who have ever served in an Australian cabinet,” Mr Albanese said.

“We have an overflow of talent on our side of the parliament … it’s the most experienced incoming Labor government in our history since federation.”

The swearing in coincides with Labor securing 77 seats in the House of Representatives, after the marginal seat of Gilmore on the NSW south coast was called for incumbent Fiona Phillips.

While some MPs retained their portfolios from when Labor was in opposition, there was a shake up in some key areas.

Tanya Plibersek has moved from the education portfolio to being the new environment and water minister, while education will now be held by Jason Clare.

Clare O’Neil will take on home affairs, with deputy prime minister Richard Marles also the new defence minister.

Mark Butler will be in charge of health, Tony Burke the minister for employment and the arts, while Chris Bowen will be climate change and energy minister.

Linda Burney will be just the second First Nations person to be appointed Indigenous Australians minister.

She will work alongside Pat Dodson, who was named a special envoy for reconciliation and implementing the Uluru Statement from the Heart.

New faces to the frontbench include Anika Wells in aged care and sport, Anne Aly in early childhood and youth, and Kristy McBain in regional development, local government and territories.

Mr Albanese congratulated his new ministry, saying the new government had a wide mix of MPs.

“This is far more representative than any government party room has ever been in our history. We are making progress,” he said.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.