New government ministers to be sworn in

Anthony Albanese’s new ministry will be sworn in on Wednesday, with a record number of women on the frontbench.

The prime minister’s 30-member frontbench will be sworn in at a ceremony at Government House, with 13 women appointed to a ministerial role, and 10 of them in the cabinet.

Mr Albanese unveiled his cabinet on Tuesday night, with a balance of new faces and MPs who had served in the previous Labor government.

“This is the largest number of women who have ever served in an Australian cabinet,” Mr Albanese said.

“We have an overflow of talent on our side of the parliament … it’s the most experienced incoming Labor government in our history since federation.”

The swearing in coincides with Labor securing 77 seats in the House of Representatives, after the marginal seat of Gilmore on the NSW south coast was called for incumbent Fiona Phillips.

While some MPs retained their portfolios from when Labor was in opposition, there was a shake up in some key areas.

Tanya Plibersek has moved from the education portfolio to being the new environment and water minister, while education will now be held by Jason Clare.

Clare O’Neil will take on home affairs, with deputy prime minister Richard Marles also the new defence minister.

Mark Butler will be in charge of health, Tony Burke the minister for employment and the arts, while Chris Bowen will be climate change and energy minister.

Linda Burney will be just the second First Nations person to be appointed Indigenous Australians minister.

She will work alongside Pat Dodson, who was named a special envoy for reconciliation and implementing the Uluru Statement from the Heart.

New faces to the frontbench include Anika Wells in aged care and sport, Anne Aly in early childhood and youth, and Kristy McBain in regional development, local government and territories.

Mr Albanese congratulated his new ministry, saying the new government had a wide mix of MPs.

“This is far more representative than any government party room has ever been in our history. We are making progress,” he said.