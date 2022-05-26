AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Penny Wong and Anthony Albanese board a plane bound for Japan.
Australia's new leadership visited Japan and Fiji to assure regional partners and allies. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics (general)

New government vows better Pacific ties

Tess Ikonomou May 27, 2022

Foreign Minister Penny Wong has pledged Australia will strive to be a better partner to Pacific island nations and it won’t come with strings attached.

Senator Wong addressed the Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat in Fiji on Thursday, where she said the region hadn’t faced more challenges in decades including climate change, the COVID-19 pandemic and rival strategic interests.

“We are a partner that won’t come with strings attached, nor impose unsustainable financial burdens,” she said. 

“This is a different Australian government. We will stand shoulder to shoulder with our Pacific family in response to this crisis.”

Senator Wong’s first trip to the Pacific as foreign minister came ahead of China proposing a security and economic deal involving 10 Pacific countries. 

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will also visit Fiji this week, in a jam-packed tour of the Pacific to discuss the plan with leaders. 

The pact would expand Beijing’s growing influence in the regions as tensions simmer.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese paid tribute to his late mother in visiting her grave on the night he returned from the Quad summit in Japan.

Mr Albanese revealed his return coincided with the 20th anniversary of his mother’s death. 

“When you grow up the way that I did, with a single mum in public housing, the expectation on your career path is not to rise to the position of prime minister,” he told the Nine Network on Thursday. 

“No one gets there by themselves, you get there because people believe in you, because people provide you with support.”

The prime minister has directed health officials to prepare him a COVID-19 briefing, flagging the pandemic as one of his priority tasks.

