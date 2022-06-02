AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Europe-Monkeypox
A Sydney man who recently returned from Queensland has been diagnosed with monkeypox. Image by AP PHOTO
  • communicable diseases

New monkeypox case detected in NSW

Phoebe Loomes June 2, 2022

A man in his 50s who recently returned to Sydney from Queensland has become the second person to be diagnosed with monkeypox in NSW and the third in Australia.

The man developed a mild illness several days after he arrived home and visited his GP before going to hospital, where tests confirmed he had monkeypox, NSW Health said.

It is the second case detected in NSW and is not connected to the first case, which was reported on May 20.

The man is receiving care in hospital.

A man in his 30s was confirmed to have developed monkeypox in Victoria after he developed mild symptoms on May 16.

Another man, in his 40s, developed the infection after returning from Europe and was reported by NSW Health on May 20.

Both cases had recently returned to Australia after travelling from Europe.

The latest case lives alone and investigations by NSW Health had not identified any high-risk contacts who need to isolate. 

Several people who had low-level contact with the man have been told to monitor for symptoms. 

NSW Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant said the general population did not need to be concerned by the monkeypox virus, which was rare and did not spread easily from person to person.

“NSW Health is providing further information to clinicians across the state today to assist with the identification and management of potential monkeypox cases,” Dr Chant said. 

“We will continue to work with GPs, hospitals and sexual health services across the state to provide advice on diagnosis and referral.”

NSW Health is working with Queensland Health to identify any possible transmission.

