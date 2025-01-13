AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
A file photo of a GP sign
People are paying more to see the doctor as the bilk-billing rate for new patients plummets. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS
  • medical staff

New patients continue struggle to find bulk-billing GPs

Alex Mitchell January 13, 2025

Fewer GP clinics than ever will take new bulk-billed customers and out-of-pocket charges continue to rise, in data labelled concerning but not surprising.

Healthcare directory Cleanbill’s annual survey of nearly 7000 GP clinics found Australia’s bulk-billing rate had plummeted to 20.7 per cent at the start of 2025, down from 35.7 per cent two years earlier.

Nationally, the average out-of-pocket cost for patients increased four per cent year-on-year, with the average charge $43.38 in 2025.

Remarkably, the study found no Tasmanian clinics that would bulk bill a new adult patient without concessions, with that state also having the largest average out-of-pocket cost at $54.26.

Over Cleanbill’s three annual surveys, every state has seen an annual decrease to its bulk-billing rate combined with an increase to the average out-of-pocket cost.

Cleanbill founder James Gillespie said the data made it easy to see why Australians with health complaints were increasingly opting out of seeing a doctor.

A file photo of a Medicare card
 Patients are now paying an average of .38 out of their own pockets at the GP, up four per cent. Image by Tracey Nearmy/AAP PHOTOS 

The Australian Bureau of Statistics’ patient experiences survey released in November found about 1.5 million people did not attend a GP with a health complaint due to cost.

“The data is absolutely concerning, but it’s not particularly surprising … anyone who’s gone to see a GP in recent years knows how few bulk-billing clinics remain and how high out-of-pocket costs can be,” Mr Gillespie told AAP. 

“As bulk-billing rates continue to slide and out-of-pocket costs continue to increase, it’s unsurprising that more Australians than ever before are delaying or avoiding seeing a GP because of concerns surrounding cost.”

Health Minister Mark Butler disputed Cleanbill’s figures, which are considerably lower than the government’s official bulk-billing rate of 77.2 per cent in November.

Government figures show the ratio of all individual GP visits that were bulk-billed, compared with Cleanbill’s study of clinics that would bulk-bill a new adult patient without concessions.

“Official data shows our record investment to strengthen Medicare has stopped the free-fall in bulk billing that was created under the Liberal and Nationals government,” Mr Butler said.

“Every state and territory now has more bulk billing, with the largest rise in some states which have historically struggled with lower rates of bulk billing (but) we know there’s more to do to keep strengthening Medicare after a decade of cuts and neglect.”

The federal government tripled bulk-billing incentives in 2023 for pensioners, concession card holders and children, meaning GPs received a $21 bonus in cities and almost $40 in regional areas.

Given that lifted rates, Royal Australian College of General Practitioners president Michael Wright said an increase in Medicare funding should be front-of-mind heading to this year’s federal election.

“Medicare has been underfunded for decades … today’s patient rebates don’t come close to the cost of care, so people are paying more out-of-pocket, it’s harder for GPs to bulk bill,” he told AAP.

“When people can’t see their GP or delay care due to costs, their health gets worse and they are more likely to end up in hospitals … that’s bad for their health, and costs taxpayers more.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.