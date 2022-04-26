AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Ben Roberts-Smith (file image)
A New Zealand friend of Ben Roberts-Smith is expected to give evidence about a key trial dispute. Image by Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS
  • crime, law and justice

New SAS witness for Roberts-Smith begins

Greta Stonehouse April 27, 2022

Another friend of Ben Roberts-Smith is expected to give evidence about a key dispute in the defamation trial launched by the war veteran. 

The witness codenamed Person 35 from New Zealand spoke in the Federal Court on Tuesday afternoon about his Afghanistan deployments with Australia’s special forces soldiers. 

He will likely give evidence about a 2009 mission to a Taliban compound dubbed Whiskey 108 in Uruzgan province, where two murders were allegedly carried out. 

A key point of contention is whether two Afghan men emerged from a secret tunnel before surrendering to Australian troops. 

Mr Roberts-Smith’s former patrol commander Person Five recently backed up his claims that “no men” were found inside the tunnel. 

The media outlets being sued for defamation allege Person Five ordered his “rookie” to execute one of the prisoners to get his first kill in action. 

His second-in-command Mr Roberts-Smith was allegedly left to facilitate this direction and is accused of executing the other prisoner with a prosthetic leg. 

Person Five testified his troop was clearing along the compound walls when he was called back to an unnatural spot with “loads of long green grass” covering the tunnel. 

After several volunteers offered to look inside, Person 35 was deemed to have the appropriate stature to crawl through and did so after removing his body armour, helmet and pistol, Person Five said.

“He was in there no more than a couple of minutes, he then came back, stuck his head out and said it was clear.”

But former SAS soldiers who testified on behalf of the newspapers provided another version of events.

An elite serving soldier codenamed Person 42 said a group of agitated women alerted his squad to the entrance where at least two men came out – unarmed, freely and relatively quickly. 

Person 42 said the discovery was made alongside Person 35. 

Barrister Nicholas Owens SC on behalf of the newspapers accused Person Five of colluding with Mr Roberts-Smith, which he denied. 

Mr Owens submitted Person 35 is also a co-conspirator, pointing to  a New Zealand trip Mr Roberts-Smith made about the time he was filing his outline of evidence.

The trial before Justice Anthony Besanko continues on Wednesday. 

