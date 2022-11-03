AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
PREGNANCY STOCK
Leading researchers hope to address the devastating public health issue of stillbirth. Image by Tracey Nearmy/AAP PHOTOS
  • health

New standard breaks silence on stillbirth

Stephanie Gardiner November 4, 2022

Six babies are stillborn in Australia every day, leaving more than 2000 families bereaved each year.

Those statistics have been the same for two decades, and the rates are much higher in Indigenous communities.

Leading researchers hope to address the devastating public health issue with the launch of a new care standard at the National Stillbirth Forum in Brisbane on Friday.

The Stillbirth Clinical Care Standard, developed by the Australian Commission on Safety and Quality in Health Care, aims to reduce the risks of stillbirth and break down the attached stigma.

It also encourages clinicians to speak openly to families about stillbirth and offer tests to understand why a death occurred.

“For the first time, this standard embeds stillbirth guidance into our maternity care that extends across the pregnancy journey,” said Associate Professor Liz Marles, the commission’s clinical director.

“This begins when a family is planning for a baby, continues through pregnancy and sadly, in instances where a baby dies before birth, can involve a search for reasons for the death.”

The standard is a response to the federal government’s National Stillbirth Action and Implementation Plan, which aims to reduce rates of stillbirths in late gestation, or after 26 weeks.

“Stillbirth is the most common form of perinatal death in Australia, accounting for seven in every 1000 births,” Prof Marles said.

“Yet for many families, the experience of stillbirth remains hidden because of stigma and a culture of silence.

“The commission’s national standard will be the catalyst for real change to reduce the risk of stillbirth and help ease the grief for bereaved women and families.”

Cultural safety and healthcare equity is central to the standard, acknowledging stillbirth rates are higher among Indigenous women and those living in remote areas.

David Ellwood, a professor of obstetrics and gynaecology at Griffith University, said research shows stillbirth could have been avoided in up to 30 per cent of cases.

“This highlights the value of investigating why stillbirths are happening, then examining the evidence to improve our health response,” he said.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.