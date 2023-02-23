New Storm leader Munster to continue booze ban

Newly appointed Melbourne vice-captain Cameron Munster plans to continue his booze ban after producing career-best form last season for the Storm.

The 28-year-old was elevated to the leadership position at the Storm this week, with the club impressed with his 12-month commitment since being filmed partying post-season with white powder.

Munster checked himself into a rehab facility and imposed his own booze ban for the 2022 season which resulted in his most consistent year of football.

While the Storm made a shock early finals exit, on the back of his tee-total season Munster drew comparisons with Queensland great Wally Lewis for his performance in game one of their victorious State of Origin campaign and was also an integral cog in the Kangaroos’ World Cup triumph.

The star playmaker told AAP he hadn’t drunk this year and planned to stay alcohol-free heading into the season.

“I’ve been off it since the start of the year, just making sure that I’m right,” Munster said.

“I’ve spoken to the club and I think it’s in my best interest not to drink for the first 10 or 11 weeks and see how my season is going but if I’m still consistent, I can’t see why I won’t do that through the rest of the year.

“If I do decide (to drink) I just need to make sure that I pick my times but I reckon my best footy is me staying off it.”

Through his nine-year NRL career Munster has been booted out of the leadership group twice by coach Craig Bellamy after off-field misdemeanours, but won back his trust over the past year.

Munster pledged his allegiance to the Storm by extending his contract until 2027 which will likely see him be a one-club player.

He said Bellamy had called him to make sure he felt comfortable taking on an official role, joining halves partner Jahrome Hughes and hooker Harry Grant as the vice-captains under new skipper Christian Welch.

“I had a bit of a chat with Bellyache (Bellamy) about whether I wanted to do it – he didn’t want to put too much pressure on me or make me think that I had to do something differently on the field being a vice-captain,” he told AAP.

“But I feel very comfortable in the position that I am in at the moment and I know we’ve got such a young group and I think it’s my time to try and help.

“I need to have a bit more of a leader’s mentality … I showed with not drinking last year that when I have responsibilities that I live by I’m pretty good at that.”

The Storm open their season next Thursday night against 2022 grand finalist Parramatta.

While they boast one of the best spines in the competition they will run out with a new centre combination with wrecking ball Justin Olam and Marion Seve both sidelined.

Reimis Smith is likely to partner Young Tonumaipea, who needs NRL clearance to play as he’s currently outside their top-30 squad.

“We’re lucky enough to have our spine cemented because obviously with Juzzy (Olam) out for six to eight weeks we are going to try out a new centre and try to work a bit differently as everyone brings different strengths,” Munster said.

“It’s just a matter of me trying to find those strengths.”