AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Victorian Shadow Minister for Emergency Services Brad Battin (file)
Brad Battin (pictured) will oppose John Pesutto for the Victorian Liberals' top job. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

New Victorian Liberal leader to be elected

Rachael Ward December 8, 2022

Victorian Liberals will choose a new leader as the party looks to rebuild after its third election loss to Daniel Andrews and Labor.

Frontbencher Brad Battin will take on former shadow attorney-general John Pesutto for the top job in a vote put to the party room on Thursday.

Mr Battin comfortably holds his seat of Berwick in Melbourne’s southeast and wants to focus on building support in the growing outer suburbs. 

Mr Pesutto narrowly reclaimed the inner east seat of Hawthorn, which he lost at the 2018 state election, and believes the party needs to go back to the drawing board to appeal to more regional and younger voters.

The result is expected to be close and the winner faces a steep challenge after the party secured just 29 per cent of the primary vote at the November poll, its worst result in decades.

Outgoing leader Matthew Guy has not revealed if he intends leaving parliament after suffering his second consecutive loss to Mr Andrews. 

Mr Guy was defeated in the 2018 “Danslide” and resigned his position to serve as a backbencher. 

He then reclaimed the leadership from Malvern MP Michael O’Brien in 2021.

Labor has at least 54 seats, the Coalition more than 31 and the Greens secured four in the lower house.

Late on Wednesday Labor won Preston in Melbourne’s north by more than 1600 votes after preferences over the Greens.

The results for Bass and Pakenham are still unknown but expected to become clear in coming days.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.