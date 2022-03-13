AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Pedestrians in Bourke St, Melbourne
The Prime Minister says relaxing isolation rules will help the Australian economy get back on track. Image by Diego Fedele/AAP PHOTOS
  • virus diseases

New virus cases remain stubbornly high

AAP March 14, 2022

Around 30,000 Australians a day continue to contract COVID-19, while virus-related deaths are already more than 420 for March.

However the nation’s governments are set on winding back isolation requirements and reducing reliance on laboratory testing.

Following last Friday’s meeting of national cabinet, the Australian Health Protection Principal Committee has been tasked with an urgent review of both changes.

While low by world standards, Australia’s death toll stands at 5587 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There were 13,093 new infections reported in NSW on Sunday, up slightly on the previous day although almost 3000 fewer than Thursday’s peak of 16,288 which was the state’s highest daily total since late January.

In Victoria there were 5192 new cases announced on Sunday, in Queensland 3669, and in South Australia 2023.

Western Australia reported its 13th death, a woman in her 80s, along with 3602 new cases.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says quarantine requirements are starving businesses of staff and that scrapping the need to isolate for extended periods will help the Australian economy get back on track.

The proposed alternative is for otherwise healthy people with mild respiratory symptoms to instead undertake voluntary self-isolation.

Mr Morrison says he’s concerned by the impact winter will have on COVID-19 cases, and the likely effect of influenza.

Some $2.1 billion has been set aside to meet the challenges. Of this, $1.2 billion will help protect residential aged care and disability care sectors, $356 million will go to vulnerable population groups and $571 million towards vaccines.

