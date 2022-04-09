AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
A monarch butterfly lands on a lantana plant
Despite its appeal, Lantana forms dense thickets that smother and kill native vegetation. Image by AP PHOTO
  • environmental issue

New weed-fighting website to arm gardeners

AAP April 10, 2022

Despite its long-lasting, eye-catching aromatic blooms lantana has spread across four million hectares in Australia, costing graziers more than $100 million a year.

Yet it’s far from the only ornamental plant species conservationists say poses a risk to native ecosystems.

Australia hosts an estimated 20,000 introduced plants or roughly the same number as there are natives, the vast majority of them imported as ornamentals for gardens.

While pampas grass and prickly pear rival lantana as problem invasives, thousands of seemingly harmless species bought from nurseries and markets can damage ecosystems if they ‘jump the fence’, says Macquarie University biologist Michelle Leishman.

“Plants able to establish in a new environment can escape from our gardens and spread into nearby bushland where, conditions permitting, they can out-compete or smother our native vegetation,” she says.

Professor Leishman and her colleagues have designed a new locality-based screening application to help gardeners and industry select plants that pose less risk.

Based on more than 30 years of testing and improvement, the Ornamental Plant Decision Support Tool checks exotics against some 24 criteria to work out how likely they are to become invasive.

It’s a core component of Plant Sure, a new scheme launched by the Nursery and Gardening Industry Association of NSW and ACT, Australian Institute of Horticulture and NSW government.

Still in trial mode, the project will feature a research portal which will assess exotic varieties and issue them with a Gardening Responsibly certification sticker if they meet a tick of approval.

Suppliers and sellers are, in turn, encouraged to choose plants that will reduce the risk of weed invasions.

The Plant Sure website also provides advice on what to do with particular ornamentals, says Macquarie conservation scientist Vicki Graham.

The risk assessments involved are based on best available scientific evidence to ensure rigour and credibility, she says.

“That’s going to increase confidence in the in the industry and in the community that the plants they are choosing, collecting and recommending are not likely to cause harm to our natural environment.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.