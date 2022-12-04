AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.
Anthony Albanese has ­enjoyed a surge in support as preferred PM, the latest Newspoll shows. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Newspoll shows lift for Labor and Albanese

AAP December 5, 2022

The latest Newspoll has delivered good news for federal Labor and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. 

Labor’s primary vote has lifted a point to 39 per cent while the Coalition remains unchanged on 35 per cent, according to the final Newspoll survey for the year. 

Mr Albanese also ­enjoyed a surge in support as preferred prime minister, the poll conducted for The Australian newspaper shows.

The result for Labor is is more than six points stronger than its election result of 32.6 per cent, while the Coalition’s result is almost a point down on its election tally of 35.7 per cent.

The two-party-preferred split between the major parties was unchanged at 55-45 per cent in Labor’s favour.

The Greens were ­unchanged with a primary vote of 11 per cent, Pauline Hanson’s One Nation was on 6 per cent while Clive Palmers’s deregistered United Australia Party attracted just 1 per cent.

Other minor parties, including the teal independents, dropped one point to 8 per cent, the Newspoll showed.

Satisfaction with Mr Albanese’s performance rose to a record high with a three-point gain to 62 per cent, while those saying they were dissatisfied fell four points to 29 per cent.

Opposition Leader Peter Dutton suffered a three-point decline in his satisfaction ratings to 36 per cent but those dissatisfied with his performance dropped from 46 per cent to 45 per cent.

The December Newspoll was conducted between Wednesday and Saturday and interviewed 1508 voters throughout Australia.

