Treasurer Jim Chalmers.
The latest Newspoll shows a majority of voters approve of Jim Chalmers' superannuation tax plan. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Newspoll shows voters approve of super tax plan

AAP March 6, 2023

A majority of voters approve of the government’s superannuation tax plan but Labor and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese have been marked down, the latest Newspoll shows.

The poll conducted for The Australian shows almost two-thirds of voters support Treasurer Jim Chalmers’ plan to double the concessional tax rate for super balances over $3 million in 2025.

Of those polled, 64 per cent approved compared to 29 per cent who did not. 

A total of 80 per cent of Labor voters approved of the plan but 54 per cent of Coalition voters also supported it, despite Opposition Leader Peter Dutton vowing to repeal it if the Coalition wins the next election.

The poll of 1530 voters conducted between March 1 and March 4 shows the Coalition’s primary vote lifting a point to 35 per cent while Labor dropped a point to 37 per cent.

Labor still has a strong lead on a two-party-preferred split, with this measure narrowing to 54-46 per cent.

The poll shows Mr Albanese’s approval ratings have fallen to their lowest level since the election, with his satisfaction score dropping to 55 per cent, seven points down on his post-election high of 62 per cent.

Those dissatisfied with his performance rose from 33 per cent to 38 per cent – giving the PM a net approval rating of 17 per cent.

Mr Albanese still has a significant lead over his rival as preferred prime minister, 54 per cent to 28 per cent, but the gap ­between the two leaders has tightened.

There was little shift in voters’ assessment of Mr Dutton’s performance, with a one-point fall in net approval ­rating to minus 11.

The Greens dropped a point to 10 per cent, more than two points down on its election result.

Pauline Hanson’s One Nation party lifted a point to a post-election high of 7 per cent while other minor parties and independents remained on 11 per cent.

