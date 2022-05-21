AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Meg Lanning
Australian cricket captain Meg Lanning says their next coach must make them even better. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS
  • cricket

Next coach must push us, says Lanning

Roger Vaughan May 21, 2022

The Australia women’s cricket team have lofty expectations of their new coach, with captain Meg Lanning saying they must not rest on their many laurels.

While Australia will send the same squad of 15 to the Commonwealth Games as the combination that won the World Cup last month, coach Matthew Mott’s resignation means they are now in a period of change.

Mott will coach the English men’s one-day program after a seven-year period during which he oversaw the transformation of the women into one of Australia’s all-time great sporting teams.

Apart from winning the 50-over World Cup for the seventh time, they also hold the Ashes and are the reigning T20 world champions.

Lanning’s team will go into the Birmingham Games as the overwhelming favourites.

Shelley Nitschke will be the interim head coach for the Games and a warm-up tri-series against Pakistan and Ireland in Northern Ireland. Ben Sawyer will continue as assistant coach.

They are the two obvious candidates to take over as permanent head coach, with the decision to be made after Birmingham.

Whoever it is, Lanning made it clear they must find ways to make a great team even better.

“He got us to a point where we are leading the way,” Lanning said of Mott.

“The real challenge for our group now is trying to stay there as best we can, for as long as we can.

“For the new coach coming in, it’s about challenging us, making sure we’re improving and evolving.

“That’s probably the biggest challenge for us, making sure we’re not standing still and getting better all the time – if we don’t do that, we certainly won’t be the best team in the world.”

Lanning added Mott was a great manager of people who had a massive impact on her.

“It hasn’t all been easy, it hasn’t all been success along the way,” she said.

“We’ve had our challenges and that’s what makes it extra special, particularly that last World Cup win.

“We had to fight through a fair bit to be able to that point.

“He’s been a massive impact on the team, but myself individually, he’s really good at challenging you, but also giving you a lot of confidence as well. He’s a huge loss, it certainly will be very different without him.”

Lanning said having Nitschke as interim coach would give the team continuity going into the Games.

She also endorsed either Nitschke or Sawyer as the next permanent head coach.

“It’s a good question – Shell and Ben would be great at the job,” she said.

“The first part is to go to the Commonwealth Games and play and perform well there, with Shelley in charge.

“Then I guess they’ll go through the process from there.

“From a players’ perspective, all I’m concerned about is how we can play well over in Birmingham and the tri series as well – the process will take care of itself.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.