Next governor-general to meet King Charles in London

The incoming Australian governor-general will meet with King Charles III at Buckingham Palace as planning continues for a royal Australian tour.

After a long career advocating for women’s economic equality and climate action and serving on a variety of non-profit boards, Samantha Mostyn will be sworn in as the 28th governor-general in July.

Ahead of her start date, official Secretary to the Governor-General Paul Singer revealed Ms Mostyn had travelled London to connect with the monarch at his royal residence.

“It is a significant opportunity for Ms Mostyn to have an audience with His Majesty,” Mr Singer told a Senate budget estimates hearing on Wednesday.

Incoming governor-general Sam Mostyn has gone to London to talk to the king at his royal residence. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS

“We know that the king is very engaged and very interested in Australian issues and will be very interested to hear directly from Ms Mostyn about her own intentions for her time in office as governor-general.”

King Charles will also meet with outgoing Governor-General David Hurley in July to discuss his five years in office.

Although Mr Singer confirmed “planning continues for a possible royal visit”, Australians should temper their expectations.

“Given the current climate and the realities around the king’s health, I think it would be unwise for anyone to have expectations until such time as the program is finalised,” Mr Singer said.

In February, Buckingham Palace revealed King Charles had been diagnosed with a form of cancer and would postpone his public duties as he underwent treatment.

The king is expected to tour Australia in late 2024 as part of a broader trip to the region for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in October in Samoa.

He last visited Australia in 2018 to open the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast, but a reigning monarch has not made the trip down under since 2011 when Queen Elizabeth II visited Canberra, Brisbane, Melbourne and Perth.