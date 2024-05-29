AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
King Charles III
While planning for a royal visit continues, Australians have been told to temper their expectations. Image by AP PHOTO
  • politics

Next governor-general to meet King Charles in London

Kat Wong May 29, 2024

The incoming Australian governor-general will meet with King Charles III at Buckingham Palace as planning continues for a royal Australian tour.

After a long career advocating for women’s economic equality and climate action and serving on a variety of non-profit boards, Samantha Mostyn will be sworn in as the 28th governor-general in July.

Ahead of her start date, official Secretary to the Governor-General Paul Singer revealed Ms Mostyn had travelled London to connect with the monarch at his royal residence.

“It is a significant opportunity for Ms Mostyn to have an audience with His Majesty,” Mr Singer told a Senate budget estimates hearing on Wednesday.

Sam Mostyn
 Incoming governor-general Sam Mostyn has gone to London to talk to the king at his royal residence. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS 

“We know that the king is very engaged and very interested in Australian issues and will be very interested to hear directly from Ms Mostyn about her own intentions for her time in office as governor-general.”

King Charles will also meet with outgoing Governor-General David Hurley in July to discuss his five years in office.

Although Mr Singer confirmed “planning continues for a possible royal visit”, Australians should temper their expectations.

“Given the current climate and the realities around the king’s health, I think it would be unwise for anyone to have expectations until such time as the program is finalised,” Mr Singer said.

In February, Buckingham Palace revealed King Charles had been diagnosed with a form of cancer and would postpone his public duties as he underwent treatment.

The king is expected to tour Australia in late 2024 as part of a broader trip to the region for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in October in Samoa.

He last visited Australia in 2018 to open the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast, but a reigning monarch has not made the trip down under since 2011 when Queen Elizabeth II visited Canberra, Brisbane, Melbourne and Perth.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.