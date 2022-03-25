NGA’s Ceremony opens with tree scarring

Paul Girrawah House knows the locations of scarred trees across Canberra – trees that have been marked by Indigenous people as part of their traditional practice.

This weekend, he will mark the eucalyptus trees at the National Gallery of Australia, as part of the opening of the fourth national Indigenous art triennial, an exhibition titled Ceremony.

“It’s a traditional practice that our ancestors done on country to acknowledge our people, especially at burials, so it’s about that acknowledgement, respect, and honouring the old people on country,” he told AAP.

The scarred trees across the Canberra region include canoe, shield, pathway, and medicine trees.

The Ngambri/Ngunnawal traditional custodian learnt to mark trees as a teenager using a mallet and chisel to cut the bark, but notes his ancestors would have used volcanic rocks before Europeans arrived.

He said the work, titled Mulanggari yur-wang (alive and strong), is an act of truth-telling on country.

“It’s about letting people know that we never ceded sovereignty, we never gave up our lands that were stolen without consent or treaties, and we’ve never been compensated for our losses,” he said.

House wants people visiting the triennial to know that even the name Canberra is derived from an Indigenous word for his ancestral group.

House has scarred about a dozen trees at the NGA so far, along with his mother, Ngambri/Wiradjuri elder Matilda House, and almost all of the carvings have produced a coolamon or carrying vessel.

Curator Kelli Cole said during her 17 years at the NGA, Indigenous people have not always felt comfortable in the gallery, but the triennial is part of an effort to change that.

“We’re wanting First Nations people to see themselves within the institution, not just hanging on the walls, not just being painted, but a really living beautiful cultural practice,” the Warumungu and Luritja woman from central Australia said.

Many extraordinary scar trees that marked the landscape were cut down when Australia was first colonised, she noted.

“As people started taking their land, getting their land packages, the removal of scar trees was the first thing they did, because it was erasure of Aboriginal people,” she said.

Western Arrernte/Yankunytjatjara man Robert Fielding is among the artists represented at the triennial.

He has resurrected a 1963 Holden station wagon, decorated it, and installed it on Lake Burley Griffin, as a commentary on the car wrecks left across his homelands.

Cole said the work should remind people that there were pathways and ceremonial grounds in the centre of Canberra before the lake was flooded almost 60 years ago.

“People may find it very surreal that there is a car floating on Lake Burley Griffin, but 1963 is when the pathways were actually flooded by this man-made lake – there would normally be cars that are passing through on this country,” she said.

Almost 40 artists are represented in the triennial which opens Saturday. Visit nga.gov.au for more information.