AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Nick Kyrgios
Nick Kyrgios has advanced to the fourth round of the US Open after a no-nonsense win over JJ Wolf. Image by EPA PHOTO
  • tennis

Nick Kyrgios continues US Open charge

Darren Walton September 3, 2022

Nick Kyrgios has seen off American wildcard JJ Wolf with a minimum of fuss to quietly progress to the US Open second week for the first time.

Playing second fiddle for once to fellow Australian and former girlfriend Ajla Tomljanovic, Kyrgios dispatched Wolf 6-4 6-2 6-3 to set up a likely fourth-round showdown with world No.1 and defending champion Daniil Medvedev.

Ushered on to Louis Armstrong the same time as Tomljanovic arrived at Arthur Ashe Stadium to face retiring great Serena Williams, Kyrgios wasted only three sets and less than two hours on court.

The Wimbledon finalist will likely need every ounce of energy for his last-16 match.

Barring an upset loss to Chinese qualifier Wu Yibling later on Friday night (Saturday AEST), Kyrgios will square off with Medvedev in the first heavyweight battle of the Open.

Kyrgios leads the Russian 3-1 head to head and upstaged the top seed only three weeks ago in Montreal.

If anyone can deny Medvedev back-to-back titles at Flushing Meadows, especially in Novak Djokovic’s absence, it’s the mercurial Kyrgios.

A last-16 clash on Sunday would be worthy of a final, with officials unhappy to lose either of the two big drawcards before the quarter-finals stage.

Tomljanovic is also through to the last 16 in New York for the first time following her emotion-charged 7-5 6-7 (4-7) 6-1 third-round triumph over Williams.

Unlike Kyrgios’s cakewalk, Tomljanovic needed three hours, five minutes, six match points and the performance of her life to send Williams into retirement.

A two-time Wimbledon quarter-finalist, Tomljanovic’s reward is a clash with red-hot Russian Lludmila Samsonova on Sunday for a place in the last eight in consecutive grand slams.

Kyrgios and Tomljanovic are Australia’s last two survivors in the singles draws after Alex de Minaur suffered a 6-1 6-1 3-6 7-6 (7-5) third-round loss to Spanish 12th seed Pablo Carreno Busta.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.