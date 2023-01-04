AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Nick Kyrgios out of Adelaide International
Nick Kyrgios will miss the second of the Adelaide International events before the Australian Open. Image by AP PHOTO
  • tennis

Nick Kyrgios pulls out of Adelaide warm-up

Justin Chadwick January 4, 2023

Nick Kyrgios will enter the Australian Open severely underdone after pulling out of the second of the Adelaide International warm-up events.

Kyrgios was a late scratching from Australia’s United Cup campaign due to an ankle injury, and it was confirmed on Wednesday that he will also miss the ATP event in Adelaide.

It means Kyrgios will enter the Australian Open having not played a competitive match since appearing in the ATP event in Tokyo in October.

“The Adelaide International can confirm that Nick Kyrgios will not compete in Week 2 of the tournament,” the tournament said in a statement.

“The event is clearly disappointed in this decision as would be the fans who support him, but injury happens and health is always the priority.

“The Adelaide International wishes Nick Kyrgios the best of luck and a quick recovery, understanding the importance of the Australian Open preparation. He is welcome back to the Adelaide International anytime.”

Kyrgios reached the final of Wimbledon last year, and also made it through to the quarter-finals of the US Open.

The world No.22 has become accustomed to compromised preparations during his turbulent career, but his complete lack of match practice means he will have to buck the odds to become a title threat at the Australian Open.

Kyrgios is set to also play doubles at the Australian Open alongside good friend Thanasi Kokkinakis, with the pair aiming to defend their shock 2022 title.

