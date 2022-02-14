Nigella to headline Melbourne food fest

Celebrity chef Nigella Lawson will touch down in Melbourne as the headline act for the city’s food and wine festival.

The British TV cook and writer has committed to appear at the 2022 Food and Wine Festival from March 25 to April 9.

Ms Lawson will be part of opening night as well as a $285 three-course lunch and conversation between her and former Masterchef judge Matt Preston two days later.

Other events across the three-week program include a family-friendly pasta fair, celebration of plant-based eating and drinking, and tribute to the chips in all their forms.

Victorian Major Events Minister Martin Pakula launched the 2022 festival on Monday and said the government was proud to support the renowned foodie event.

“Melbourne is famous for its culinary scene and we support the festival because it brings people into our city to taste the best of what’s on offer – and that means more jobs in our local hospitality industry,” he said.

It is the festival’s 30th year after dealing with COVID-19 disruptions in 2020 and 2021.

The long-running festival was cancelled in 2020 as coronavirus arrived on Australian shores but returned last year.

Due to an outbreak of the Delta coronavirus variant, organisers were also forced to scrap the festival’s winter edition last August.

Tickets go on sale on Thursday.