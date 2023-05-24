AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Nikita
Nikita Tszyu knocks down Benjamin Bommber who lands on the referee in their super-welterweight bout. Image by Morgan Hancock/AAP PHOTOS
  • boxing

Nikita Tszyu knocks out local rival Benjamin Bommber

Melissa Woods May 24, 2023

Nikita Tszyu has shown his boxing pedigree by extending his unbeaten run with a crushing first round knock-out victory over Benjamin Bommber.

Squaring off as the co-main event at Melbourne’s Margaret Court Arena, Tszyu finished the young Victorian with a flurry of punches with two minutes and nine seconds left in round one.

The referee tried to intervene with Bommber landing on the canvas on top of him.

Tszyu is the son of former great Kostya, and younger brother of Tim, who was ringside and looked as excited as his sibling by the dominant victory.

The win came 20 years after triple world champion Kostya downed American Jesse James Leija in six rounds in Melbourne.

Nikita, 25, is undefeated through six professional fights while Bommber was 5-0 heading into this clash.

He lived up to his nickname “The Butcher” with the ruthless performance.

“It was over in a flash, I was hoping it was going to go a little longer,” Nikita said.

“I landed an uppercut. I saw a victim, the hunter instinct inside of me went into kill mode.

“If I see someone wounded, I want to hurt them, it’s just instincts.”

Tim joined Nikita in the ring and rated his display as “10/10”.

“I’m a proud brother. Nikita did a tremendous job,” Tim said.

“My dad fought here in the Telstra Dome in Melbourne in 2003 so for Nikita to come back 20 years later and continue the legacy here, it’s an honour for us and I’m sure one day I’ll be back as well.”

Meanwhile, in a clash of former AFL heavyweights, ex-Bomber Tom Bellchambers dominated Cameron Mooney who played for Geelong.

The super welterweight pair both landed some heavy blows in the opening round with Bellchambers knocking the big Cat down.

He then landed a big right with 47 seconds remaining in the third and final round, winning by knock-out.

