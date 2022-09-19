AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Shelley Nitschke.
After a short interim period, Shelley Nitschke has been appointed Australia's women's cricket coach. Image by Jono Searle/AAP PHOTOS
  • cricket

Nitschke to lead women’s cricket’s new era

Scott Bailey September 20, 2022

Shelley Nitschke has been appointed Australia’s women’s cricket team head coach, charged with leading the next generation after being handed a four-year deal.

Nitschke was told this week that she would replace former mentor Matthew Mott in a full-time capacity, after serving as interim leader since his exit in May.

In the time since, Nitschke has guided Australia to Commonwealth Games gold and every single trophy available to them now sits in their cabinet.

The period has also included the ushering in of two new assistants, with Ben Sawyer also leaving to take up a role in New Zealand.

But Nitschke has long been aware she faces an era of transition not seen since Shane Warne, Glenn McGrath, Justin Langer and John Buchanan all left the men’s set-up at the same time.

Selecting a new leader will be among her first jobs, with vice-captain Rachael Haynes retiring last week and skipper Meg Lanning on indefinite personal leave.

The likes of Alyssa Healy and Ellyse Perry are also both beyond the age of 30, while Australia enter an era of solely defending titles rather than building towards regaining them.

“I’m honoured to have been given this opportunity to lead the team full-time and to continue to build on the legacy created by Matthew Mott,” Nitschke said on Tuesday.

“While I enjoyed my time working as assistant coach, I feel the time is right to step up and lead this group in what’s shaping as a new era with a new-look coaching group and the retirement of Rachael Haynes.

“The loss of Rach will no doubt be felt, but it presents a great opportunity for others to put their hands up both from a leadership perspective as well as with the bat and in the field.”

Nitschke played 122 matches for Australia across all three formats between 2005 and 2011, taking 153 wickets as a finger-spinner and scoring more than 3000 runs.

She then transitioned into coaching in South Australia, before taking on an assistant role under Mott in the national set up in 2018 and later coaching the Perth Scorchers.

“We’re delighted to appoint Shelley as head coach of our world champion women’s team,” high performance manager Ben Oliver said.

“She did an outstanding job in an interim capacity during the Commonwealth Games and was the clear stand-out candidate in the recruitment process.

“Shelley is an incredibly well-respected coach with a proven track record.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.