Daniel Andrews
Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews is unapologetic about COVID-19 vaccine mandates for teachers. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS
  teachers

No COVID vax sees Vic teachers suspended

Mibenge Nsenduluka April 28, 2022

About 420 public school teachers have been stood down for breaching Victoria’s COVID-19 vaccination rules.

Most were put on leave without pay for not meeting the booster deadline on March 25, but Premier Daniel Andrews has defended the vaccination mandate saying it continues to save lives.

“I’m not going to apologise. Vaccines work, vaccines save lives and I’m very confident that people who have had one or two (doses) will get three very quickly and I thank them for that,” he said.

“I’m just about sick and tired of this constant negativity when it comes to schools. Our schools were open on day one of term one. Our absentee rates in staff, support staff and students is lower today than it was before the pandemic.”

Under the orders of the Victorian Minister for Health, teachers who work in schools must show proof of a triple dose or a medical exemption.

Those who failed to meet mandate requirements by March 25 were placed on forced leave and are unable to work.

The state’s Department of Education said the majority of staff have met these requirements.

“As of 26 April, 99.2 per cent of the Victorian government teaching service have had three doses of a COVID vaccine and are permitted to attend work,” a department spokesperson said.

“We encourage any staff members who have not yet had their third dose to book in to protect themselves, their families and their school communities.”

Victoria and the Northern Territory are the only states requiring teachers to have a booster shot.

Mr Andrews thanked education staff for their persistence through two years of lockdowns and remote learning.

“They pushed through to support their students, who they are passionate about, not just in terms of education but schools are centres of care and support as well as places where people learn the skills that they need for the future,” he said.

Victoria reported 10,427 cases and 10 deaths on Thursday, with 445 in hospital including 35 in intensive care.

