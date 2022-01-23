AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE
Australia's women wicketkeeper Alyssa Healy
Australia's tilt at the ODI World Cup this year is unlikely to be shown on free-to-air television. Image by Marty Melville/AAP PHOTOS
  • cricket

No FTA broadcaster for women’s ODI WC

Rob Forsaith January 23, 2022

Australia’s defence of the men’s Twenty20 World Cup will be broadcast on the Nine Network but the women’s ODI World Cup is set to be without a free-to-air broadcaster.

Nine has confirmed it will screen every game involving Aaron Finch’s side at this year’s men’s T20 World Cup, which is being staged in Australia from October 16 to November 13.

The network has flagged it will broadcast “other big match-ups”, likely to include a blockbuster between India and Pakistan at the MCG on October 23.

Nine will also show the 2023 men’s one-day World Cup as part of its broadcast deal with the International Cricket Council (ICC) that covers major tournaments.

Every match at the two World Cups will be screened on Foxtel and Kayo.

But it appears the women’s ODI World Cup, which begins in March and is being hosted by New Zealand, will only be available to Australian fans via Foxtel and its streaming service.

Star wicketkeeper Alyssa Healy was quick to respond to the news on Twitter.

“In light of this mornings “interesting” news – I’m going to offer up 20x @kayosports Gift Cards for people to be able to watch our World Cup next month… Only available to Aussie based watchers (sorry). Hit me up if you want one. #BreakTheBias,” she tweeted.

Nine had local broadcast rights for the 2020 women’s T20 World Cup in Australia, which culminated in the hosts defeating India in front of a crowd of 86,174 at the MCG on International Women’s Day.

That T20 World Cup final was relegated to 9Gem, while Married At First Sight was screened on Nine’s main channel.

The match attracted a national TV audience of 825,000 on 9Gem, while 406,000 tuned in via Foxtel.

Nine’s long-term arrangement with Cricket Australia ended in 2018, when Foxtel and the Seven Network shelled out a combined $1.182 billion as part of a six-year broadcast deal.

However, broadcast rights for ICC events fall under a different umbrella.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP News

  • Hundreds of stories a week
  • Trusted, accurate and impartial
  • 85 years of experience

AAP's Newswire is the core of the AAP service. AAP provides a sample of the content produced every day by its team of dedicated journalists and editors on this site. As well as these articles, AAP produces hundreds more every week which are provided to media outlets around the country and around the globe.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.