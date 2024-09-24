AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Travis Head
Aussie opener Travis Head hails his brilliant ton against England in the first ODI international. Image by AP PHOTO
  • cricket

No Head – and no heads – as Aussies bat in third ODI

Ian Chadband September 24, 2024

Australia will be without key performers Travis Head and Adam Zampa as they seek to triumph in their one-day international series against England at Chester-le-Street.

Head, the centurion in the first of Australia’s two ODI wins so far, is sore while spinning ace Zampa is poorly for Tuesday’s third match in the five-match series, with the visitors hoping to wrap up a 3-0 win.

Once again, Mitch Marsh lost the toss at the Riverside, with England counterpart Harry Brook looking to take advantage of the cool, damp early conditions by asking the Aussies, who bring in Cameron Green and Sean Abbott, to bat.

“Wondering if there’s a head on that coin,” smiled Marsh, who also called wrong in the first two matches.

“Travis is a bit sore and Zamp’s a bit ill, but they’re not too bad, it’s precautionary,” added the skipper, whose side are looking for a 15th successive ODI victory in all competitions. 

“The main thing is to stay in the present. We’ve got a really good side out today and we’ve got a chance to win the series.”

England have brought back their key strike bowler Jofra Archer, who replaces Olly Stone.

It was also confirmed that their pacer Reece Topley would miss the remainder of the series through sickness.

Teams: England: Ben Duckett, Phil Salt, Will Jacks, Harry Brook (capt), Jamie Smith, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Matthew Potts.

Australia: Matt Short, Mitch Marsh (capt), Steve Smith, Cameron Green, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey, Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Hardie, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood.

