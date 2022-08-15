AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Nick Kyrgios.
Nick Kyrgios won't feature in Australia's upcoming Davis Cup fixtures due to personal reasons. Image by AP PHOTO
  • tennis

No Kyrgios in Australia’s Davis Cup charge

Melissa Woods August 16, 2022

Nick Kyrgios has again opted out of the Davis Cup team with Alex de Minaur spearheading the Australian team in Hamburg, Germany next month.

Kyrgios hasn’t played in the team event since 2019 and would have been a strong addition given his sparkling singles form plus grand slam-winning doubles combination with Thanasi Kokkinakis.

Team captain Lleyton Hewitt has still included Kokkinakis as a singles option for the group stage, alongside Australia’s top-ranked player and world No.20 de Minaur.

Wimbledon men’s doubles champions Matt Ebden and Max Purcell have also been named while Alexei Popyrin and Jason Kubler will also travel to Germany in the six-man squad.

Australia is drawn in Pool C alongside Germany, France and Belgium and will compete at the Am Rothenbaum from September 13-18.

De Minaur won both singles matches in Australia’s Davis Cup qualifier against Hungary in March and captured his sixth career ATP singles title in Atlanta in August.

Hewitt was disappointed not to have Kyrgios on board, with the world No.28 eager to get home after the US Open to spend time with his ill mother.

“It would have been great to have Nick (Kyrgios) in the team but unfortunately he was unavailable for this tie,” Hewitt said.

“We fought through a really tough qualifying match back in March against Hungary which has now given us this opportunity to build on and the boys understand what’s at stake.

“I look forward to Alex leading the team in Hamburg.”

